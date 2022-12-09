Comfort Sleep, Aquafina join GNBS made in Guyana certification programme

In December, two additional companies opted to have their products Made in Guyana Certified – Aquafina Water & Ice Inc. and Comfort Sleep Guyana.

Aquafina Water & Ice Inc. was certified to use the Made in Guyana Standards Mark on bottles of its purified water and packages of its ice. At a simple ceremony hosted in the Training Room of the GNBS Sophia Exhibition site head office on Monday, December 5, 2022, Director of the water and ice company, Mr. Rajiv Latchana noted that this certification will be used as a steppingstone to achieve ISO 9001 which his company is working towards.

CEO of Comfort Sleep Guyana, Mr. Dennis Charran receives Made in Guyana Certificate from Technical Officer, Mr. Keon Rankin in the presence of staff of the GNBS and Comfort Sleep

“It is a pleasure to get this Made in Guyana Certification and it will add to our efforts to attain international certification to the ISO 9001 Standard. We look forward to working with the GNBS to continue to improve our products,” Mr. Latchana said.

The certificate was handed over to Manager of Aquafina Water & Ice Inc. Ms. Nalini Latchana by Technical Officer in the GNBS Certification Services Department, Ms. Rosmarie Liliah who congratulated the company on achieving this milestone.

Director of the Aquafina, Mr. Rajiv Latchana signs relevant documents in the presence of GNBS Technical Officers, Ms. Rosmarie Liliah and Ms. Yan Yi Zhu and Manager, Ms. Nalini Latchana

The second company to join the programme this week was Comfort Sleep Guyana which received its certification to use the prestigious Mark on its locally manufactured Mattresses, Pillows, and Foam Sheets.

At a simple ceremony hosted at the company’s Eccles Industrial Estate location, on Friday, December 9, 2022, Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Dennis Charran noted that being Made in Guyana Certified is a testimony of quality which gives a sense of pride.

Manager of Aquafina Water & Ice Inc. Ms. Nalini Latchana receives certificate from Technical Officer in the GNBS, Ms. Rosmarie Liliah

“It is an honour to receive this certification because having our products Made in Guyana Certified, speaks for itself and its authenticity. It means our products are authentically Guyanese made and that is the pride of our product and our company,” Mr. Charran proudly noted.

The certificate was handed over to Mr. Charran by Technical Officers of the GNBS, Mr. Keon Rankin and Mr. Orlando Sturge, in the presence of employees of Comfort Sleep.

Manager of Comfort Sleep Guyana, Ms. Amanda Cheong signs relevant documents in the presence of staff of the GNBS and Comfort Sleep

The Made in Guyana certification mark is a registered mark that aims to provide recognition to locally manufactured products on a national, regional, and international level. It focuses on creating competitiveness for authentic Guyanese products certified under the Programme while creating a framework for the development of quality systems within our local content.

The Certification is valid for 1 year and the GNBS will conduct surveillance visits to ensure the approved quality is maintained throughout the certification period in keeping with the respective terms and conditions.

The GNBS is encouraging more businesses to sign up to be a part of the Made in Guyana Certification Mark Programme to give their products that competitive advantage in the local and international markets. Application forms can be accessed at https://gnbsgy.org/certification/made-in-guyana-certification/

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

