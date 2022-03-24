Coming Soon to Onverwagt- GRA’s new Tax Office!!

Improving countrywide access to tax services

In keeping with its mandate to offer its services to stakeholders in all regions of Guyana, the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has commenced construction of a new Integrated Regional Tax Office (IRTO) at Onverwagt, West Coast, Berbice.

Workers constructing the Onverwagt Integrated Regional Tax Office

This new office which is slated for completion within eighteen (18) months will expand GRA’s reach to taxpayers in Region 5, and will be a full-service tax office, thereby allowing stakeholders within the Region to access all services now available at its Head Office in Georgetown. This means that taxpayers will no longer have to travel to New Amsterdam or Georgetown for access to services such as payments for all tax types, compliances (land, tender, and liability), issuance of tax refunds, licences, motor vehicle registration, and collection of tax returns.

The office will also open employment opportunities for qualified persons in the Region allowing them to build careers in taxation.

Foundation of the Onverwagt Integrated Regional Tax Office being laid

GRA presently operates at eight (8) established Integrated Regional Tax Offices (IRTOs) most of which offer the services available at its Georgetown Headquarters. Establishing Regional offices is a groundbreaking initiative since taxpayers no longer need to travel to Georgetown to access GRA’s services. This undoubtedly reduces “wait times” for the processing and completion of transactions, and decrease the congestion at the Main office which averages 300,000 taxpayer visits per year.

The GRA is committed to ensuring that its services are delivered efficiently to stakeholders as Guyana’s economic landscape continues to transform. Towards this end, the Agency has also provided a virtual space for taxpayers to conduct transactions from the comfort of their homes or offices. In addition, there is the added convenience of making payments via online banking and Mobile Money Guyana through various partnerships.

The Authority which opened the doors to its Mabaruma Tax Office in 2019, expects to commence construction of its “MADHIA Regional Office” during 2023, and to maintain a presence in Eteringbang, thereby providing its essential services to every Region in Guyana.