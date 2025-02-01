Committee of Supply approves $58.3 billion for Human Services Ministry

The Parliamentary Committee of Supply on Friday approved a massive $58.3 billion allocation to advance programmes under the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, ensuring that the needs of women, girls, senior citizens and other vulnerable groups are met.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Vindhya Persaud provided key details on her ministry’s allocation, underscoring that several pieces of legislation and policies will be implemented this year.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud

These include the Regulations on Inter-Country Adoption, the Gender-Based Violence policy and the Early Childhood Development (ECD) Policy.

“The ECD policy will strategically focus the ministry’s attention and guide our work in two buildings that will be opened this year; our day and night care centres, and early childhood units will be in those centres. That is a novel achievement. It is the first time this is going to happen anywhere in the region,” she pointed out.

Furthermore, the minister mentioned that ICT-based training will be conducted to create a robust digital architecture for the ministry. She explained that this would streamline data and improve accessibility for beneficiary programmes like the old age pension and public assistance programme.

“One of the things I found when I came to the ministry is that it was kind of chaotic, and it was difficult to navigate because data was all over the place, so this project will bring all the data together, allowing the region to now collect data and have a central point where that data is integrated,” she said.

This project is being executed in collaboration with the Inter-American Development Bank.

The ministry has already introduced online applications for pensions, permanent disability and other beneficiary programmes for the very first time.

“We are also working on a dashboard so that we at all times will be able to know what is happening in the ministry, and we have to have training of the operators and users of that dashboard,” Minister Persaud added.

This will be consistent with the government’s digitisation agenda, which will leverage technology to revolutionise all sectors, including healthcare, education, and transportation. The broader goal is to improve the efficiency of public services and boost economic productivity.

Minister Persaud further disaggregated the allocations for several senior centres across the country.

The Palms Geriatric Home will receive $57.2 million, while the sum of $7.3 million has been set aside for the Mahaica Hospital.

The Night Shelter and the Hugo Chavez Rehab and Reintegration Shelter will receive $41.7 million and $36.5 million.

Each domestic violence shelter will receive over $1.8 million, while the allocations for the ministry’s trafficking in persons (TIP) shelters range from $1.4 million to $2.9 million.

The ministry plans to build on the massive successes recorded last year, which include major gains in supporting vulnerable groups, and a notable decline in domestic violence homicide.

Minister Persaud highlighted that programmes such as the iMatter platform, which connects users to the 914-hotline with a single click, and the Spotlight initiative have been instrumental in creating a safer environment vulnerable groups.

“This year, we are also working on rehabilitation and directly with perpetrators through a programme called the Brave Circle, and that is what will be going to the coastland and hinterland. The intention is to keep going until we get to every community. I must reiterate that we need everybody on board with this,”

