Congratulatory messages on Guyana’s 51st Republic Anniversary

Republic of Thailand

Excellency,

On the occasion of the Republic Day of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, I have the honour to extend to you, and through you, my sincere congratulations to your Government and people.

The relationship between the Kingdom of Thailand and the Co-operative Republic of Guyana have been continuously strengthened since the establishment of our diplomatic relations in 1987. My Government and I will continue to further promote cordial ties and cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, for the mutual benefit and well-being of our countries and peoples.

Accept, Excellency, the renewed assurances of my highest consideration.

General Prayut Chan-o-cha (Ret.) Prime Minister of the Kingdom Thailand

Government of Reconciliation and National Unity Unida Nicaragua Triunfa

Your Excellency

Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali

President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Georgetown

Dear President,

On behalf of the People and Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of the Republic of Nicaragua, and on our own behalf, we are pleased to express our most sincere congratulations to you, the People and the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, on the occasion of commemorating the 51st Anniversary of the Republic Day, known as Mashramani, on 23 February.

On this solemn and historic date, we convey a Fraternal Greeting and our best wishes for Peace, Health and Prosperity for the Brotherly People of Guyana and their Distinguished Authorities.

The Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of the Republic of Nicaragua wishes to reiterate its will to continue cultivating the Bonds of Caribbean Fraternity, Solidarity and Cooperation among our Peoples and Governments.

From our Always Blessed and Always Free Nicaragua, please receive our Fraternal Embrace and the Affection of all Nicaraguans for the Brotherly People of Guyana.

Daniel Ortega

Saavedra Rosario Murillo

Republic of Cuba

H.E. Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali,

President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana

Mr. President,

On the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the proclamation of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, I offer you my brotherly congratulations.

I avail myself of this opportunity to reiterate our unwavering resolve to continue strengthening the historic bonds of brotherhood that have united our respective governments and peoples.

Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration and esteem.

Miguel Diaz-Canel

President of Cuba

Republic of Latvia

LATVIJAS VALSTS PREZIDENTS

PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF LATVIA

His Excellency Mr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali

President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana

Riga, 23 February 2021

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the people of Latvia, I have the pleasure to convey my warmest congratulations on the occasion of the Republic Day of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

Allow me to use this opportunity to express the hope that constructive cooperation between Latvia and Guyana will develop favourably in the interests of sustainable progress and prosperity of our peoples. I wish good health to you personally, your family and the people of Guyana and every success in reaching the goals you have set for your country.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Yours sincerely,

Egils Levits

Republic of Serbia

His Excellency

Mohamed Irfaan Ali

President Co-operative Republic of Guyana

Georgetown

Dear Excellency,

On the occasion of the Independence Day, I am extending to you on behalf of all Serbian citizens my heartiest congratulations and best wishes for prosperity of your country and welfare of people of Co-operative Republic of Guyana.

I am deeply convinced that we both share readiness for strengthening longstanding relations and cooperation of our states and our peoples.

I sincerely hope that understanding and solidarity will help humankind to overcome COVID-19 pandemic and its far reaching consequences.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

President Aleksandar Vučić

Kingdom of Jordan

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali

President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and Commander-in- Chief of the Armed Forces

Georgetown

Your Excellency,

The people and government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan join me in extending to Your Excellency our most sincere felicitations and best wishes on the anniversary of the Republic Day of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

I avail myself of this opportunity to wish Your Excellency good health and happiness, and to the friendly people of Guyana constant progress and prosperity.

Abdullah II of Jordan