Consequences for all involved in deadly gas station attack – VP Jagdeo

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has made it unequivocally clear that all perpetrators, whether local or foreign, involved in the deadly Mobil gas station attack in Regent Street, Georgetown will face the full force of the law.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 13th Parliament, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) on the recent terrorist attack, which claimed the life of a young child, VP Jagdeo said the government will pursue full consequences for those responsible.

“If anyone, a foreigner or a local, were to conduct acts of terrorism in Guyana or undermine the sovereignty of our country, they will face the full force of the law,” Dr Jagdeo said when questioned by the media.

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo engaging the media corps at the Arthur Convention Centre on Monday

“It does not matter what nationality they are. It is the crime that matters,” he stressed.

He went condemned the abhorrent nature of the act, saying, “Look what happened. That young child lost her life. It could have been worse for many of our people if that explosion had succeeded.

Investigations by the Guyana Police Force (GPF) have already led to the arrest of those directly involved, but the work does not end there as all leads will be followed.

“The investigation did not stop at catching them or putting them before the courts. It will go deeply after linkages, whether local or international,” the vice president said, adding that Guyana is prepared to seek external help where necessary.

He also endorsed the firm position outlined by Minister of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond, noting that the government is united in ensuring justice is served.

The police force has arrested the prime suspect, Daniel Alexander Ramirez Peodomo and nine suspects who remain in custody for the October 26 attack that claimed the live of six-year-old Soraya Bourne.

Among them are a Guyanese hire car driver, a woman, and another man.

Recently, the police received a granted an extension from the High Court to further detain the suspects and have sought legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) in the matter.