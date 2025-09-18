Construction continues on the Tourism and Hospitality Institute

Slated for a June 2026 completion, the Tourism and Hospitality Institute, currently under construction, will play a critical role in supporting Guyana’s emerging tourism industry.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, on Wednesday visited the construction site for the institute at Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice. She is optimistic about the impact the Tourism and Hospitality Institute will have on Guyana’s rapidly developing tourism sector.

She noted that the number of hotels currently under construction, along with the government’s plans to attract greater investment in the sector, demands a skilled and well-trained workforce.

Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, visiting the construction site

“This world-class facility, with the capacity to train 200 persons per cohort, will offer Caribbean Vocational Qualifications in areas ranging from mixology to cosmetology. We recognise that a growing sector requires a skilled workforce, and as a proactive government, we are ensuring that Guyanese are well-positioned to benefit from this expanding industry, while simultaneously building national capacity,” Minister Rodrigues said.

Construction ongoing at the Tourism and Hospitality Institute in Port Mourant, Region Six

Following a loan of US$7 million, financed by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), construction of the institute commenced in January 2024. The government has been aggressively investing in the tourism sector to boost Guyana’s economy and visibility both regionally and internationally.