Construction moving apace on seven branded hotels

The government said that the seven new branded hotels which are currently under constructions are progressing well and moving according to the schedule.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond made the disclosure on Tuesday during an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Minister Walrond and President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali participate in the sod turning for the AC Marriot Hotel which will be established at Ogle

“A project like a hotel takes about two and a half three years…So, they’re right on schedule… [They should] be completed by the end of next year. We should have had about four or five of those hotels completed,” Minister Walrond stated.

With regards to staffing the hotel, the ministry will engage more with the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana to get their employees trained.

“I believe that we are well on our way. We have had several talks with Barbados but what we have found is they are more private sector people who are interested in doing the training and so those are going to come to fruition this year,” the minister noted.

She noted that the ministry has inked two Memorandum of Understanding’s to train local people in the services and hospitality sector in Guyana.

“Training is a priority and it is something we will see implemented this year,” she stated.

With increased economic activity and record-breaking number of visitors annually, the unavailability of hotel rooms has been an issue in recent years.

The government has committed to making more rooms available.

Currently there are several internationally branded hotels in various stages of the construction process, including the Pasha Global, Hyatt Palace, AC Marriott, Marriott Courtyard, Four Points and Best Western.

These will be located in various parts of Region Four.

