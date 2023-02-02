Construction of farm-to-market roads, other interventions for Region Five

Residents and farmers of Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) can expect major infrastructural upgrades and construction of farm-to-market roads within their communities.

This is in keeping with the government’s objective of boosting agricultural production in the region.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall and staff of his ministry during the Consideration of Estimates on Wednesday in the Parliamentary Committee of Supply

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, during the consideration of the 2023 budget estimates on Wednesday, highlighted that some of the farm-to-market roads will be upgraded to asphaltic concrete.

The project is the fulfillment of a commitment by the PPP/C Government to Guyanese.

Further, more than $100 million will be expended to address drainage and irrigation challenges in the region, while $144.9 million will be utilised to construct bridges and roads, among other interventions.

Also, $178.5 million was approved to boost education delivery.

Government remains committed to providing equitable access to health services across the region, as such some $236.5 million has been budgeted for health sector development in Region Five.

