Construction of new Diamond Regional Hospital advancing

The construction of the new Diamond Regional and Smart Hospital is steadily advancing, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony has announced, following an inspection on Saturday.

Approximately 40,000 residents are set to benefit from improved access to healthcare services, when the state of the art medical institution is completed.

“We are making steady progress from the last time I was here. We are now putting up the walls and you can clearly see all of the rooms, and we are still on target to finish all the work, to start having this operational by December, latest by the first quarter of next year,” Minister Anthony told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony inspects construction work the new Diamond Smart Hospital

The hospital will feature 75 patient beds along with high tech equipment to optimise service delivery.

Key amenities will include a modern 24-hour emergency and accident department, advanced laboratories, two operating theatres, along with a minor surgery theatre.

Additionally, it will have a comprehensive imaging area providing digital X-rays and CT scans. These advancements aim to enhance diagnostic capabilities beyond traditional X-rays and ultrasounds.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony inspects construction work at the new Diamond Smart Hospital Ongoing construction works at the new Diamond Smart Hospital

There will be outpatient clinics to serve residents on the East Bank of Demerara, saving them long distance travel.

Construction works are being executed by China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation, also known as Sinopharm, as part of a broader initiative to build six new regional hospitals this year.

The initiative reflects a concerted effort to meet the healthcare needs of Guyana’s population through strategic development and modernisation of healthcare services across the region.

Since resuming office in August 2020, the government has made substantial investments in the health sector directed towards enhancing human resource capacity, upgrading healthcare facilities, and providing cutting-edge medical equipment. This was highlighted when some $129.8 billion was allocated for the continued transformation of the health sector in budget 2024.

