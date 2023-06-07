Construction of new Ogle Fire Station in final stage

Construction works at the new Ogle Fire Station at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport are in the final stage and the facility will become operable soon.

The remaining works include the installation of the electrical network by the Guyana Power and Light (GPL).



The over $76 million fire station was executed in two phases. Phase one was completed in the last quarter of 2022, while phase two is being finalised.



This update was provided to the Department of Public Information (DPI) by engineer attached to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Narendra Guyadin on Wednesday.



The new state-of-the-art fire station will be equipped with modern amenities, including a control room, office space for senior officers and administrative staff, a gym, a kitchen, a dining area, and a conference room.



Two fire tenders and one ambulance will be accommodated and the facility will include a fire suppression system with sprinklers, detectors, and a hose reel.



Additionally, a tarmac for training, driveways, and underground electrical and plumbing connections to buildings from the main road will be implemented.

Importantly, the fire station will be equipped in accordance with the standards and recommendations for practice contained in the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Annex 14 Aerodromes and ICAO Doc 9137 Airport Service Manual, to provide rescue and firefighting services at the Eugene. F. Correia International Airport.



Singh and Sons Construction is executing the works.



Meanwhile, the $614.5 million state-of-the-art Guyana Fire Service headquarters on Homestretch Avenue is expected to be commissioned shortly. The project is being undertaken by Mohamed’s Enterprise.



Its relocation from the ‘congested’ Stabroek Market Square will improve the operations of the fire service in terms of efficient response to fires.



The modern facility will accommodate eight fire tenders and six Emergency Medical Service (EMS) ambulances. It will also have male and female barracks, a kitchen, a laundry area, officers’ living quarters, a gym, a day room, offices, and living quarters, as well as EMT rooms.



New Fire Service Headquarters located on Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown.



This new headquarters is designed to function with 70 plus ranks of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS).



These improvements form part of the government’s commitment to modernising the Fire Service to better respond to emergencies.





