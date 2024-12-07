Construction of the new Bartica Stelling nears completion

— No boat fare increases approved for holiday season

Infrastructural works on the Bartica Stelling, Region Seven is advancing significantly, with the project now nearing completion.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill conducted an inspection on Friday morning to assess its progress.

Originally scheduled for completion in October, the project faced delays due to the frequent movement of vessels, which restricted the use of heavy machinery during passenger, vehicle, and cargo loading and offloading operations.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill inspecting the progress of the new Bartica Stelling on Friday Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill inspecting the progress of the new Bartica Stelling on Friday Parika to Bartica Boats Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill engaging stakeholders from the Bartica Boat Association, MARAD, T&HD, and Engineers Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill engaging stakeholders from MARAD, T&HD, and Engineers New Bartica Stelling under construction

“So, we just held a meeting with all the players MARAD, Transport and Harbour and my engineers who are supervising the works to ensure that we coordinate. As we get into the busy period, Christmas is going to also see a great increase,” he explained.

Thus far, concrete works are now 75 per cent complete, while the link-span bridge has reached 90 per cent completion.

The remaining works include the installation of timber members on the link-span bridge, installation of the scales, and the completion of the fender system.

Despite ongoing construction, Minister Edghill emphasised that the area must remain clean and free of litter, and directed the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) to ensure the stelling is well maintained.

Meanwhile,the minister confirmed that there are no approved fare increases for speedboat operators.

“Speedboat operators caught demanding higher fares during the Christmas period will be banned from the service,” Minister Edghill warned.

When completed, the new stelling is expected to enhance the efficiency of the Bartica Stelling, ensuring it meets the region’s growing demands while fostering safety and economic development.

Meanwhile, Minister Edghill called for heightened safety measures for speedboat operations following a troubling incident where a vessel broke down four times on the river in a single day.

“I have instructed the MARAD staff to ensure it is pulled out and cannot operate again until it is cleared and inspected by boat surveyors from MARAD,” he said.

The minister further highlighted the standard protocol requiring boats to undergo routine engine servicing after a specified number of trips, as he emphasised the need for stringent maintenance standards to protect passengers.

