Construction progressing on 10 Baramita homes

Ten vulnerable families of Baramita, Region One, are set to receive keys to their new homes through the Hinterland Housing Programme.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal expressed his satisfaction with the progress being made so far.

During an update to the media on last Saturday, he stated that the beneficiaries would soon be able to move in and begin a new and improved chapter of their lives.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal inspecting the houses under construction at Baramita, Region One

Construction is happening on houses in the villages of Arakaka, Canal Bank, Imbotero, and Port Kaituma as part of this initiative.

To date, ten houses have been completed in Kokerite, Smith Creek, Warapoka, Savannah Blackwater, and Haimaruni.

In November 2023, the first ten houses were officially handed over to flood-affected families from Kokerite Village.

The beneficiaries for the housing program are chosen openly in a meeting where two-thirds must agree on the selections.

This programme also stimulates the local economies by ensuring that building materials are sourced locally, creating jobs in the region.

A total investment of over $750 million has been allocated to the Hinterland Housing Project, which aims to assist 400 vulnerable families across Regions One, Seven, Eight, and Nine.

One of the houses that was handed over at Warapoka

Additionally, the government has allocated 37 house lots in the new housing scheme of Tract ‘A’ Mabaruma, bringing allottees closer to homeownership.

Tract ‘A’ Mabaruma includes 55 residential house lots and is the second housing development in Region One, following the initial establishment at Kokerite Hill.

Furthermore, a new housing area is being developed in Port Kaituma to meet the growing housing demand in the region.