Continued investments in the next term- Minister Croal tells Port Kaituma residents 

Communities in Region One (Barima-Waini), especially in the Matarkai sub-district, are receiving attention as the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has invested billions of dollars to enhance basic services during the last five years.

The Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, spoke at a public meeting on Saturday at Port Kaituma’s Fitzburg Recreational Ground, sharing the stage with President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, and enthusiastic young candidates.

A cross-section of a grand public meeting at the Fitzburg Recreational Ground in Port Kaituma on Saturday

Minister Croal said residents of the Matarkai sub-district have a lot to be proud about, from improved road infrastructure to enhanced potable water access and quality healthcare.

“You said to him (President Irfaan Ali) we want you to fast-track for us to have permanent roads…[to go to] Matthew’s Ridge now and you will see construction work ongoing for concrete roads,” the minister said in his remarks.

Access to water has seen improvement as the government has invested over $5 billion to drill more than 100 wells in the hinterland region since 2020, delivering clean and safe water to thousands of residents in remote villages, including thousands in Region One.

Another section of residents of Region One

This year, the ministry plans to drill 51 new wells in Region One to provide potable water to residents.

“In under four years, over 21 wells have been drilled here in Baramita, Matthew’s Ridge …Sibai…Canal Bank [etc],” he said while announcing that the Fitzburg Community Development Council (CDC) will benefit from a new water well.

In healthcare, communities across the region are benefitting from the telemedicine initiative, a transformative network that allows remote communities to access reliable, quality healthcare.

With all this transformation, Minister Croal urged the audience to share the message of progress with their fellow residents, so that development can continue beyond September 1st.

“We have less than one month,” the minister declared, urging residents to “look around, look at the villages right here and around Matarkai,” and see the progress we have achieved to date.