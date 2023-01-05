COVID-19 travel advisory to Guyana

Variants of the SARS-CoC-2 virus continue to emerge worldwide. In light of the present surge in COVID-19 cases in certain parts of the world, and to decrease the chance for entry of a novel variant of concern, the Ministry of Health will be implementing a requirement for a negative COVID-19 test no less than 48 hours or documentation of recovery for all passengers (2 years and older) travelling directly or in transit to Guyana from the People’s Republic of China, and the Special Administrative Regions of Hong Kong, or Macau.

Starting from 8th January 2023, all passengers two years and older, originating from the People’s Republic of China will be required to get a COVID-19 test (such as a PCR test or an antigen) no more than 2 days before their departure from the PRC, Hong Kong, or Macau, and show a bonafide negative test result to the airline/carrier upon departure.

NB:

• The requirement applies to these passengers regardless of nationality and vaccination status.

• This will also apply to persons traveling from the PRC via third country transit and to passengers on connecting flights to Guyana

• Passengers who tested positive more than 10 days before the flight can provide documentation of recovery from COVID-19 in lieu of a negative test result.

• Airlines and other Ports of Entry must confirm the negative COVID-19 test results or documentation of recovery for all passengers before they board or deny boarding to non-compliant passengers.

The requirement to show a bona fide negative test result has been shown to decrease the number of infected passengers boarding airlines and it will help to slow the spread of the virus as we work to identify and understand any potential new variant that may emerge. The Ministry of Health will continue to monitor travel patterns, adjust our approach as needed, and keep the Guyanese public informed in a timely manner.

