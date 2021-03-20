COVID-19 VACCINATION ADVISORY

At this time, the COVID-19 vaccination program is being rolled out across the country. The two groups that are being vaccinated are as follows:

Health Workers in the Public Sector

Health workers in the Private Sector

Persons age 60 and over in 2021

The Ministry of Health will strictly enforce the criteria for vaccination. It is important, therefore, for all persons to present their ID cards to establish their age or have an ID card to establish they are health workers.

Over the next week, and until further notice, the vaccination program will continue to focus on these priority groups. The Ministry of Health will advise when the next priority group will be added to the list.

Dr. Leslie Ramsammy