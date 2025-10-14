CPA celebrates International Day of the Girl Child with focus on girls’ empowerment and well-being

The Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security on Monday joined the global observance of International Day of the Girl Child, celebrating under the theme “The girl I am, the change I lead.”

The day began with an official opening ceremony at the Umana Yana in Kingston, Georgetown, and continued with a series of empowering panel discussions and fun-filled recreational activities at the Kingston Seawall, all designed to uplift, motivate, and celebrate girls.

Delivering remarks, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Hon Dr Vindhya Persaud, highlighted the importance of creating spaces where girls can grow, connect, and be inspired.

The morning session featured mentorship interactions with several accomplished women from various sectors of society. These mentors shared personal stories about their journeys, their challenges, sacrifices, and triumphs, while offering guidance and encouragement to the young girls at their tables.

Minister Persaud emphasised that such exchanges help to build trust, understanding, and inspiration between the mentors and the girls.

“This event is about heartfelt moments. It’s about hearing from women who were once girls just like you, their struggles, their sacrifices, and how they made it to where they are today. It’s also about you sharing your own challenges, how you see yourself, and how they can help guide you through mentorship as you navigate this modern, exciting, yet sometimes very challenging world,” the minister shared.

The celebration continued with a vibrant march to the Kingston Seawall, where the girls stood together in solidarity, echoing a message of unity and strength that they are stronger together and capable of achieving anything they set their minds to.

The afternoon was filled with lively and uplifting activities, including cultural dances, yoga, sports, traditional games, and more, all aimed at promoting wellness, joy, and togetherness.

Minister Persaud said the event was designed to remind every girl of her value, potential, and power.

“The intention is to help young women understand that within their 24 hours, they can do anything and everything, and, at the end of it all, realise their limitless potential. They can be anything and everything they aspire to be,” she affirmed.

Through this celebration, the ministry reaffirmed its commitment to supporting and empowering girls across Guyana, ensuring they continue to grow into confident, capable, and compassionate women who shape the nation’s future.