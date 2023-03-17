Crème Liquer, plastic products certified ‘Made in Guyana’

Three flavours of locally manufactured Crème Liqueur and various plastic products were this week certified by the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) under its permit to use the Made in Guyana Standard Mark Programme. The products manufactured by Dixie’s Punch De Crème and Plastific Inc. were certified on Monday, March 13, 2023, and Friday, March 17, 2023, respectively.

The Permit to Use the Made in Guyana Standard Mark was presented to Proprietor of Dixie’s Punch De Crème, Ms. Dixie Jordan by the GNBS Head of Certification Services, Ms. Andrea Mendonca at the Bureau’s Head Office, Sophia Exhibition site, Georgetown. The beverage company, which is located at 86 Watson Street, Friendship, East Coast Demerara (ECD), manufactures Capadulla, Coffee and Vanilla (original) flavours of Crème Liqueur.

Ms. Jordan said her ideas for the products birthed from her profession as a Bartender and Mixologist. She noted that the certification will add to the branding and marketing of the products which she intends to distribute more widely in Guyana in more varieties as they are developed. “The certification will add value to our products and more people would want to consume our products knowing we worked with the Bureau of Standards,” the Proprietor proudly stated.

The Made in Guyana Standard Mark is a registered mark that aims to provide recognition to locally manufactured products on the local and international markets and is a signature of quality for authentic Guyanese Products. The certificate is valid for one year after which it is renewed.

The GNBS Head of Certification congratulated Ms. Jordan and her production team for the accomplishment and noted that the GNBS is looking to add more products from Dixie’s Punch De Crème to the Certification Programme. “We are very happy to hand over to you this certificate which permits you to use the Made in Guyana Standards Mark. We look forward to working with your business as it grows and expands,” the Head of Certification said in her brief remarks.

The event was joined by Executive Director of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA), Mr. Nizam Hassan who not only congratulated the company but maintained that the certification programme offered by the GNBS is excellent in promoting local content.

Today Friday March 17, the second company, Plastific Inc. received its certificate at its #36 Village, Wellington Park, Corentyne, Berbice location. The company opened for business in 2018 and manufactures disposable plastic containers while it distributes household items made of plastic. The certificate permits the company to use the Made in Guyana Standard Mark on its plastic cups, plastic plates, food boxes, bowls, plastic spoons, sporks, forks, and plastic preform.

The certificate was presented by the GNBS Head of Certification, Ms. Andrea Mendonca to Assistant Manager, Mrs. Togeshwarie Ganesh who noted that the Standards Mark will add to the marketability of her company’s products locally and internationally.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Vivekanand Ganesh and Director, Mr. Mohindra Persaud also attended the hand-over ceremony. Mr. Persaud pointed out that Plastific Inc. is the second company in the Nand Persaud Group of Companies to receive the ‘Made in Guyana Standard Mark’, with the Karibee Rice brand being the first.

Mr. Persaud added that the certification will definitely improve sales, and efforts will be made to pursue the certification of products produced by the other ten companies.

The GNBS is encouraging more businesses to sign up to be a part of the Permit to Use the Made in Guyana Certification Mark Programme to give their products that competitive advantage in the local and international markets. Application forms can be accessed at https://gnbsgy.org/certification/made-in-guyana-certification/

