CSEC 2025 – Guyana sweeps subject honours: top students lead Business, Humanities and Science

The Ministry of Education is pleased to announce that Guyanese students have secured the top Caribbean awards in three major subject categories at the 2025 examinations. These results reflect consistent, high-quality performance across disciplines and reinforce Guyana’s position as a leader in regional education.

Guyana’s awardees are as follows:

𝟭. 𝗠𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗿 𝗶𝗻 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀: 𝗗𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗲𝘀𝗵 𝗧𝘂𝗹𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺, 𝗦𝗮𝗿𝗮𝘀𝘄𝗮𝘁𝗶 𝗩𝗶𝗱𝘆𝗮 𝗡𝗶𝗸𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗻

𝟮. 𝗠𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗿 𝗶𝗻 𝗛𝘂𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀: 𝗥𝗮𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗹 𝗟𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗼𝗻, 𝗤𝘂𝗲𝗲𝗻’𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗲

𝟯. 𝗠𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗿 𝗶𝗻 𝗦𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀: 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗮 𝗠𝘂𝗻𝗿𝗼, 𝗤𝘂𝗲𝗲𝗻’𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗲

Their achievements form part of Guyana’s continued success at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination and further demonstrate the dedication of our students, teachers and schools.

The Ministry of Education extends congratulations to these outstanding students, their hardworking teachers, parents and guardians and entire network of supporters.

