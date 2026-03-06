CSEC awardees urged to stay focus on academic ambitions

Minister of Education Sonia Parag on Friday encouraged students of St Stanislaus College to remain focused on their academic ambitions and continue striving for excellence, reminding them that education is one of the most valuable assets they can possess.

Minister Parag made the remarks while addressing students at the St Stanislaus College Prize Giving Exercise at the National Cultural Centre (NCC).

The ceremony saw 120 students receiving prizes for their outstanding performances at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC).

“People can take many things from you, but they cannot take your education, and I worked with that throughout my life,” she said.

The minister added that learning is not limited to the classroom.

“As a matter of fact, it starts in the home, and it will continue with you until you leave this earth because you never stop learning, and there is always development.”

She continued, “Right now, you are in a place that is so great for the future, and you are going to be a part of that future, but you have to take the opportunities that are available to you now. Never stop learning, never stop giving it your best shot.”

Meanwhile, Minister Parag highlighted several government investments to strengthen the education sector.

She said the PPP/C Government has and will continue to prioritise education. Thus, over the past five years, allocations to the education sector have continually increased to ensure students succeed.

Among the initiatives is the full coverage of Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination fees for up to eight subjects for students in both public and private schools.

Support for families has also been expanded through the “Because We Care” cash grant, which has been increased to $60,000, alongside a $5,000 uniform voucher and a $20,000 transportation grant.

Together, these measures amount to a total transfer of $85,000 per child.

The minister also used the opportunity to commend teachers and parents for their efforts and support for students.

