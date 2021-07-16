Cummings Lodge homes near completion – Min. Croal

−pre-qualified persons to occupy in two months

The 139 houses under construction by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) at Cummings Lodge are nearing completion.

The two-bedroom elevated units, measuring approximately 20×30 square feet will be ready for occupants in two months.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal MP

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal MP said a number of persons have already been pre-qualified for the houses and will be able to move into their homes within two months.

In a recent interview with the DPI, Minister Croal explained that some 190 houses will be constructed as part of the Cummings Lodge housing development project; however, 139 of those will be completed this year.

“The houses are at different stages of completion since several contractors are involved in their construction… If you go there now you will see a number of houses close to completion. The timeline of one of those houses so four months…the additional houses will continue to be constructed and so that project is going well,” Minister Croal said.

The Cummings Lodge housing project does not only involve the construction of houses, but major infrastructural works to clear lands and construct roads and drainage to facilitate persons who were allocated lands in that area.

The Cummings Lodge Homes

“So, we also allocation exercises that was done and so the further land clearance is ongoing. We have reached to an area because although it is lands that are under CH&PA purview, there are some farmers that we encountered and NARI is involved.”

In March 51 contracts were signed to start the construction of 290 homes; 190 elevated, two-bedroom homes at Cummings Lodge, while another 100 flat, two-bedroom homes would be constructed at Prospect, East Bank Demerara.

Land preparation is also completed for the construction of the first 40 houses at Amelia’s Ward, Region Ten. Plans are also in train to construct houses at Hampshire and Ordinance/ Fortlands, Region Six and at Anna Catherina, Cornelia’s Ida, Edinburg and Meten-meer-zorg, Region Three.

Some 100 core homes are set to be constructed in La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara and Sophia, Greater Georgetown.