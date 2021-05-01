Curfew extended to May 31

– gazetted COVID-19 Measures

The Ministry of Health and National COVID-19 Task Force has issued the gazetted COVID-19 preventative measures for May, keeping in place the 10.30 pm to 4.00 am curfew.

The Measures also state that the wearing of masks in public spaces and gatherings of no more than 10 people would continue this month, to lessen transmission of the disease.

Social activities are also prohibited. “No person shall host, attend or visit a cinema except for a drive-in cinema, a private party, a banquet, ball or reception, a public or hotel swimming pool or waterpark, a wake or vigil, a club or discotheque, a meeting of a fraternal society, private or social club or civic association or organization; or and other social activity,” the guidelines state.

Recreational activities at rivers, creeks, beaches, swimming pools, and internal waters are also prohibited.

Additionally, restriction remains in place for visitation at “any place of quarantine or an isolation facility or prison or correctional facility. Persons are also not allowed to visit a patient in a hospital, nursing home, senior citizens’ home or any other care facility.”

However, places of worship can host services at 40 per cent capacity, while gyms, fitness centres, and restaurants (indoor and outdoor dining) can operate at limited capacity.

The gazetted measures remain in place until May 31.