CWWA’s 32nd annual conference, expo set for October

The Caribbean Water and Wastewater Association (CWWA) on Friday launched its 32nd annual conference and exhibition set for October 23 to 27, at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown.

The event is expected to facilitate some 500 members from the Caribbean, with the attendance of key government officials to discuss core issues, including wastewater management, solid waste management, and financing.

During the launching ceremony, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal said the government fully supports the conference and is looking forward to meaningful discussions with other member states.

From left, Minister, Collin Croal; Minister, Anand Persaud; Chairman of GWI’s Board of Directors, Ramesh Dookhoo, and CWWA President, Lt. Colonel Marlon Daniels

He stated that Guyana is one of the countries that has been on the frontline working to develop the Sustainable Developmental Goal (SDG) 6.

“Guyana’s developmental agenda for the water sector is hinged on improving the distribution of clean water to unserved and underserved communities throughout the country,” the minister added.

Minister Croal noted that his ministry is committed to reducing non-revenue water (NRW) across Guyana to ensure investments in the sector become prudent. As such, the five-day session will bring together ministers to implement additional strategies.

Some members of the CWWA

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud added that the event will address issues surrounding plastic pollution.

“There is no doubt that the region has made progress in elevating the discussions to the level of recognition of waste as the resource, as well as the financial, environmental, and other aspects in the context of sustainable development,” Minister Persaud pointed out.

Meanwhile, CWWA’s President, Lieutenant Colonel, Marlon Daniels, believes the event is highly anticipated.

“The exhibition portion of the event will showcase approximately 100 booths displaying the latest products and services in water and waste supply management. The conference portion of the event, on the other hand, will provide a forum for academic practitioners within the sector to present their research papers or projects,” Colonel Daniels disclosed.

Ministers, GWI’s Board Director, and members of CWWA

In 2017, Guyana hosted the 26th annual conference and expo, and last year’s event was held in the Bahamas.

The event will be held under the theme: “Accelerating change in the water, wastewater, and solid waste sectors.”

