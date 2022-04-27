CXC delays start of CSEC and CAPE written and practical examinations by three weeks

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) held an emergency meeting to discuss several matters related to the Regional Examinations. Coming out of the meeting a decision was made to delay the start of the written and practical components of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

The examinations will be delayed by three weeks with the new start date being May 23, 2022, and end on July 1, 2022. Results are expected to be released in late August 2022 or early September 2022. The delay in the start of the written and practical examinations will not affect the oral examinations that have already begun.

The Council has also decided to give a two-week extension for the submission of School-Based Assessments (SBA). However, students who have already submitted their SBAs can use the additional time to review their work and resubmit.

Similar to the 2021 examinations, CXC will release the broad topics that will be covered in the paper two examinations. These topics will be released within the next two weeks.