Day and night care facility to accommodate children living with disabilities

Parents and Guardians of children living with disabilities can rest assured of their children’s safety while at work, with the extension of the government’s ‘safe space’ day and night care facility.

The ‘safe space’ care initiative was conceptualised by Human Services and Social Security Minister, Dr Vindhya Persaud, to protect the nation’s children while creating avenues for women to be gainfully employed.

It is also part of the PPP/C’s 2020-2025 manifesto where it has committed to “empowering women and taking care of children and vulnerable groups and to encourage and assist in the establishment of day care centres for working women in the social sector”.

Minister Persaud said the facilities will provide quality service to children living with disabilities.

“The day care and night care facilities will be extended to all children including children living with disabilities, but to make the persons who are providing the service more comfortable to cater for and cope with children living with disabilities and also to put the parent’s mind at ease that when they are taking their children to these facilities, they will have persons who are capable of looking after their children,”she saidon the sidelines of a recent $100,000 ‘Special Needs Fund’ distribution exercise.

Currently, in its embryonic stage, the programme is being rolled out by the ministry’s Women Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) training programme, and the Child Care and Protection Agency (CCPA).

Women participating in the WIIN child care course will undergo comprehensive training catering to all the child’s needs.

The minister relayed that a newer concept of child care training will be implemented in early childhood development and care for special needs children.

The CCPA’s role in the programme is geared at having trained and licenced child care providers registered with the agency. This will satisfy the standards required by the agency. With this in place, the ministry will be able to provide a list of approved ‘day and night’ care providers.

Additionally, persons interested in establishing care centres will be supported by the ministry with small financial provisions to ensure the facility runs efficiently.

