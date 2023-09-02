Delayed reopening of some schools for the Christmas term 2023

In 2023, the Government of Guyana began its largest ever effort to improve education infrastructure by renovating, rehabilitating, repairing, building, and rebuilding more than 1100 schools across the country. We are happy that all schools, except those below, will reopen for the new school year as scheduled on the 4th September 2023.

Unfortunately, contractors at the schools mentioned below were unable to complete their tasks. Seven (7) of the eight (8) schools mentioned below will open one (1) week later and arrangements will be made to cater for any instructional time lost. Stakeholders of the schools mentioned below will be advised by the school of their new opening date.

The Ministry of Education wishes all teachers, students, and parents the very best for the new academic year.

Education District School Arrangement 3 Uitvlugt Secondary Annex Will reopen on the 11th September 2023 3 Stewartville Secondary Will reopen on the 11th September 2023 4 Vryheid’s Lust Primary Will reopen on the 11th September 2023 10 Maria Henrietta Primary Will reopen on the 11th September 2023 Georgetown Tucville Primary Will reopen on the 11th September 2023. Georgetown Tucville Secondary Will reopen on the 11th September 2023. Georgetown Alexander Village Nursery Will reopen on the 2nd October 2023 Georgetown St. Rose’s High Will reopen on the 11th September 2023.

