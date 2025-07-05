Delivering healthcare to communities – Enmore Regional Hospital opens

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali commissioned the first-of-its-kind Enmore Regional Hospital on Friday night, delivering much-needed medical relief to thousands of residents along the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

The new hospital will eliminate costly and time-consuming travel to Georgetown by providing access to high-quality healthcare right at their doorsteps. They will be able to access services like gynaecology, audiology, dentistry, ophthalmology, psychological support, neonatal, and general medicine; services that were previously not available on the East Coast.

Apart from providing healthcare, some 1,000 individuals from Enmore and surrounding communities will gain employment at this new facility, filling positions such as doctors, nurses and nursing assistants, along with administrative roles.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing a large gathering at the commissioning of the modern Enmore Regional Hospital

“The hospital is part of a larger vision; a vision of a Guyana where every child, every mother, every elder, every patient, regardless of their income or their address, has access to high-quality, modern, responsive and people-centred healthcare,” said President Ali.

Speaking to what can only be described as a very large gathering of people, the president announced that “We are opening a door to the future, we are raising the curtain on a new era of healthcare.”

The hospital features a 24/7 emergency department, dental facilities, eyecare and 75 inpatient beds in private, air‑conditioned rooms. There will be two state‑of‑the‑art operating theatres and comes equipped with dialysis and CT/X‑ray machines. It will also be able to perform ultrasound imaging and full-service labs for speedy test results.

In the next two months, four other hospitals will be commissioned. They include new hospitals in Lima, De Kinderen, Bath, and Skeldon. The Diamond Hospital was recently opened, delivering services to 40,000 residents on the East Bank of Demerara.

“Guyana will emerge as a regional leader in smart care health services through a bold and forward-thinking health agenda. The country’s rapidly integrating digital technology and the public health infrastructure,” President Ali said.

In his remarks, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, said the hospital stands as a testament to national progress, healthier families, and a brighter future for Guyana. According to him, the achievement is a major milestone.

“This hospital is here to serve you,” he declared.

Minister Anthony urged staff to deliver compassionate, professional care and encouraged residents to make full use of the services.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony

China’s Ambassador to Guyana, Yang Yang, extended congratulations to the government and the people of Guyana for achieving yet another milestone in their development story. She described the occasion as a shining example of a strong partnership shared between the two countries. Ambassador Yang also reaffirmed China’s commitment to supporting Guyana’s national development, particularly in the healthcare sector.

“We will continue to do our part to ensure the regional hospitals across Guyana operate at the highest possible standard,” she expressed.

Through a $38 billion investment, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration is constructing six modern regional hospitals, two of which have now been commissioned.

When these projects are completed, they will add 450 additional inpatient beds, 12 state-of-the-art operating theatres, six fully equipped, 24/7 departments, CT scanners, digital X-ray units, neonatal units, operating theatres, ultrasound machines and fully equipped modern labs.

And it is not only communities on the coast that are being served. Hospitals are also being built in Moruca, Kamarang, Kato, and Lethem. Major upgrades are underway at existing hospitals in Bartica, Linden, and West Demerara.

Apart from these regional facilities, the government is constructing a specialised Paediatric and Maternal Hospital, dedicated to pregnant women, mothers and their newborns.