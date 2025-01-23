Deported Guyanese will not be refused entry – Dr Jagdeo

Vice President and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has expressed that Guyanese who reside in the United States illegally, who may get deported, will not be refused entry into Guyana.

The general secretary, who was speaking at his weekly party press conference, held at freedom house, stated that the government has a duty to all Guyanese, despite their situation.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

“If they are Guyanese, then we do not have a choice but to take them back. Are we going to refuse to take our people back,” the Vice President questioned.

The vice president also reminded that the government has always welcomed people to its shores, and Guyanese who have to return will have the same privilege afforded to them.

“We believe that if our country absorbs people who come from Venezuela, most are Guyanese, but there are non-Guyanese…. If we can absorb them in our country; and [when they come,] they work here and live here decently, then why shouldn’t we do that for our own people,” Dr Jagdeo posited.

GS Jagdeo further explained that there would still be some sort of verification process for those returning, but guaranteed that verified Guyanese will be allowed entry.

“If they are deported back home, this is home to them. Governments do not have much of a choice. There could be [a] verification [process]…. Once you are Guyanese, and verified to be Guyanese, then [we] have to take our people back,” the party GS reassured.

Newly sworn president of the United States of America, Donald Trump has recently signed a host of executive orders, many of which surrounding that country’s immigration policy. The executive orders would see a cracking down on illegal immigration within the country and eventually result in mass deportation of the illegal immigrants.

The orders would in some cases jeopardise some Guyanese who have made the United States their home.

Guyana and the United States share a healthy diplomatic relationship that has borne much fruit over the span of decades since that relationship was established.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

