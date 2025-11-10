Derelict vehicles, encumbrances to be removed from road – Min Edghill

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill has issued a stern warning that derelict vehicles, encumbrances and encroachments on road shoulders and government reserves across Guyana will be removed.

Speaking on a live on Thursday, the minister said the ministry has already undertaken extensive efforts to clear abandoned vehicles and debris, especially during the national clean-up campaigns.

Derelict vehicles

The minister noted that despite numerous intensive cleanup efforts, the problem persists.

Guyanese are becoming fatigued and fed up, and it appears that once you finish cleaning, the very same thing reoccurs,” he said.

He warned that the government will now intensify its campaign to rid roadways of abandoned vehicles, particularly those left to deteriorate on road shoulders.

“We are giving notice to everyone, derelict vehicles, vehicles without wheels, doors, or vehicles with bush in it that have been abandoned on road shoulders will be removed and it will be crushed into scrap at the government’s derelict site on the Linden/ Soesdyke Highway,” the minister emphasised.

He said the exercise costs the state money but is necessary to keep citizens safe.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, leading an inspection exercise

“It is a safety issue because when the shoulders are encumbered in the case of an emergency, you don’t have anywhere to pass”, he stated.

Importantly, Minister Edghill revealed that several contractors have already been engaged to assist in this nationwide exercise.

Similar to the removal of derelict vehicles, the minister also addressed the growing issue of business encroaching onto road shoulders and pedestrian walkways.

“This has been a vexing issue for a very long time,” he said. “Supermarkets and hardware stores often extend their operations onto the shoulders, displaying goods almost out on the road. When vehicles stop to access these businesses, traffic builds up behind them.”

He added that such practices pose dangers to pedestrians, who are forced to walk in the path of moving vehicles due to blocked footpaths.

“This problem has become more pronounced in recent days. We have already moved items from some of these businesses, and I am indicating that it will not be allowed,” Minister Edghill stressed.

The ministry will continue to remove all encumbrances and encroachments wherever violations occur, as part of its commitment to road safety and orderliness.