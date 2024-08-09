Design layout for Homestead Programme to be available within two weeks – President Ali

– works to commence soon on 500 homesteads

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced that the design layout is expected to be available within two weeks for the innovative Homestead Programme for single mothers along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway where works will commence soon on 500 homes.

He was at the time delivering remarks at the opening of the International Building Expo 2024 at the National Stadium, Providence on Thursday.

Before the end of 2024, President Ali highlighted that the government will be constructing one of the fastest and sustainable communities in the history of the country and this hemisphere, benefitting single mothers.

“The planning for that programme would have already started and within two weeks, we should have the design layout and works will commence to deliver the 500 homesteads to our single mothers… We want to deliver 500 homes in six months remarkable task before us. But it is not just delivering the homes. These homes will be delivered to single mothers who will be the homeowners,” President Ali underlined.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali speaking at the opening of the International Building Expo

The president unveiled plans for this remarkable project back in June during a media conference. This is a project that is estimated to cost about $6 billion.

Further, President Ali disclosed that for the first time, the Office of the Prime Minister, Ministries of Housing and Water, Agriculture, Human Services and Social Security and Guyana Lands and Survey Commission will be working together to deliver this project.

Each farmstead will have several coconut or breadfruit trees in the front yard and a 20 x 40 shade house at the back, paving the way for single mothers to cultivate permanent crops to earn an income for their families.

The homesteads will also be equipped with solar energy to reduce the cost of energy.

The president pointed out, “We will give you an opportunity to earn by giving you an economic opportunity in the plot of land that will repay your loan. And we will give you a chance to graduate out of poverty into a middle-income family. And who are we giving that chance to? The most vulnerable in our society- single mothers. We are going to empower them to be the best that they can be.”

While the government has exceeded its expectations in the housing sector, President Ali highlighted that Guyanese can expect more innovative initiatives that provide affordable and sustainable housing solutions.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

