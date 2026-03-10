Developed sporting facilities boost preparation for National Schools Championships

As schools prepare for the National Secondary Schools Track and Field Championships 2026, the government’s investment in modern infrastructure and community grounds is helping to improve training for athletes across Guyana.

The National Championships 2026, which begin tomorrow (March 11) at the Leonora Track and Field Centre, will feature some of Guyana’s most promising young athletes from schools across the country.

Athletes competing at the National Secondary Schools Track and Field Championships at the Leonora Track and Field Centre.

In recent years, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport has led a nationwide programme to upgrade and build new facilities, viewing sport as a key way to foster youth development, discipline and national pride.

These investments have led to new and improved stadiums, upgraded tracks, and expanded access to community grounds, allowing young athletes to train in safer and more organised environments.

The newly opened Bayroc National Stadium in Linden, Region Ten

The Leonora Track and Field Centre remains Guyana’s premier venue and a major hub for athletics. It has received further upgrades, with plans for a modern indoor multi-purpose facility to allow athletes to train in a climate-controlled environment.

The recent commissioning of the Bayroc National Stadium further demonstrates the government’s commitment to strengthening sporting infrastructure, providing athletes in Region Ten with access to improved training conditions and a dedicated venue for athletics and other sporting activities.

With the Mackenzie, Palmyra, Anna Regina, and New Amsterdam Stadiums nearing completion, this expansion aims to decentralise sporting development nationwide and provide equal opportunities for athletes to train in modern, well-equipped facilities.

Construction advancing at the Palmyra National Stadium

Beyond major stadiums, the government has placed strong emphasis on improving community sports infrastructure nationwide, with investments that have supported the rehabilitation of hundreds of community grounds and the installation of lighting, fencing, and other facilities.

These improvements have had a significant impact on youth participation in sport, particularly the athletes who will compete at the upcoming championships. They have benefited from consistent training at upgraded community grounds and school facilities.

The government has also complemented these infrastructural upgrades with development programmes aimed at nurturing young talent. Through initiatives such as the Athletics Sport Academy launched by the National Sports Commission, youths across the country are receiving structured coaching and training designed to prepare them for higher levels of competition.

Athletes competing at the Bayroc National Stadium in Linden, Region Ten.

These investments are already yielding results, with increased participation in school and community competitions and improved performance by local athletes at regional and international events.

With the National Secondary Schools Championships approaching, many of the nation’s young athletes will now have the opportunity to showcase the talent nurtured through these expanded training opportunities.