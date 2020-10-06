Development agenda is priority

– those who threatened democracy will be held accountable

Vice-President, Hon. Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, says Government intends to focus on its development agenda, which takes precedence over other considerations, including taking immediate action to hold the APNU/AFC Government accountable.

The Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led administration had taken a firm stance that once it came in to office, attention would be given to development and addressing the people’s concerns, the Vice President said.

Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo

“We thought that the development agenda was being sacrificed at the altar of expediency and political witch-hunting … We recognise that the people of this country want first of all, their Government to focus on their issues and that is what we have been doing,”

Dr. Jagdeo said at media briefing Friday.

Further, the Vice President said, the administration had avoided politics over the last two months to get the country back on track amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of things that are critical to the wellbeing of the country and its economic and social wellbeing were neglected and we have set ourselves upon this task with a sense of urgency,” Dr. Jagdeo said.

At the same time, the Vice President made it clear that the Government does intend to hold persons accountable for illegal actions during the protracted post elections process.

“We are getting back to those issues in some point in time. Do not believe we are just going to let them go, it is just a matter of time … We will finish the development agenda; we want to see people working. We want to create more jobs. We want to get better healthcare and everything else for the country and then we will come back to those issues,” Dr. Jagdeo said.

President Ali recently shared this perspective during his interview with Jamaica’s CEEN TV – ‘The Conversation’. The President made it clear that while holding persons accountable for trying to undermine democracy was important, ensuring Guyanese have a better quality of life was his priority.

His Excellency President Dr. Mohamed IrfaAn Ali

“We have to ensure that the Government delivers to every segment of the Guyanese population at every level, and allow the supporters of the Opposition to feel a part of and inclusive of the development framework, inclusive of a better standard of living, better quality of life and better services,” President Ali said.

The Head of State had bemoaned the negative impact caused by persons who tried to hijack the elections, and the embarrassment caused to the country.

“We must have an international CoI into what took place during and after the elections because I believe that people have to be held accountable for their actions,” he said.

The Organization of American States and the Commonwealth are among international groups which have signalled an interest in investigating the matter.