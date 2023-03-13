Development, maintenance of critical infrastructure ongoing in Region Two

The development and maintenance of infrastructure are critical to the economic growth and social well-being of the country. To this end, the government has prioritised infrastructure development in various regions, including Region Two.

Overview of several infrastructure projects in Region Two and their progress

Lot 88 involves the rehabilitation of the Charity River Dam, with Adamantium Holdings as the contracting company. The contract cost for this lot is $89,959,107, and it is currently 5 per cent complete. The project’s goal is to improve the drainage system and overall infrastructure in the area.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill inspecting infrastructural projects in Region Two (MOPW photo)

Lot 3 focuses on the rehabilitation of Onderneeming Main Access Road, Phase 1, with Vijay Persaud & Son Contracting Services as the contracting company. The contract cost for this lot is $168,637,718, and it is 95 per cent completed, with remedial works ongoing.

Lot 6 involves the rehabilitation and construction of Hoppie Street in Dartmouth with contracting company Builders Hardware General Supplies & Construction undertaking this project. The project costs $64,956,570, and it is currently 95 per cent complete, with corrective works on the loam section still to be done.

Lot 8 focuses on the construction of Mandir Street in Affiance, to the tune of $57,910,650, and it is 95 per cent complete, with corrective works still to be done. Builders Hardware General Supplies & Construction is the contracting company executing the works.

Lot 89 involves the rehabilitation of 1 street Long Dam in Perseverance, with Imam Bacchus & Sons Ltd as the contracting company. The project cost is $34,411,200, and it is currently 95 per cent complete, awaiting edge marking.

Lot 90 focuses on the construction of 2nd Cross Street in Charity. Avinash Persaud & Scrap Metal Inc is executing the works to the tune of $20,342,100, and it is currently 75 per cent completed.

Lot 93 involves the rehabilitation of Factory Estate Street and Cross Street in Johanna Cecilia, with United Contracting & Supplies as the contracting company. The project cost is $66,673,320, and it is currently 65 per cent completed.

Lot 95 focuses on the construction of Mandir Street in Johanna Cecilia, with TRL Lumber Yard as the contracting company. The project costs $13,941,100, and it is currently 90 per cent complete.

Lot 99 involves the construction of Sheeny Roundabout Street in Charity, which is being undertaken by Avinash Persaud & Scrap Metal Inc as the contracting company costs $54,847,760, and it is currently 30 per cent complete.

Lot 246 focuses on the rehabilitation and construction of Capoey Lake Entrance, with Tecnocom Investment, Procurement, and General Contracting Solution as the contracting company. The project cost is $219,504,705, and 55 per cent of the work is completed.

