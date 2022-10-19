Development of youth continues to be a priority of gov’t

– Vice President

Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has reiterated the PPP/C Administration’s commitment and support for youth development, through investments and implementation of targeted programmes.

The vice president was addressing Region Two youths on Monday evening at the Anna Regina Secondary School.

While outlining the numerous developments already taking place across the country, the vice president addressed a number of issues within the region, which were raised during the meeting.

Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, during an outreach in Anna Regina on Monday

Some of the challenges included the rollout of and access to government scholarships, and the need for upgrades to several recreational grounds across the region.

The vice president committed to having teams from various ministries visit the communities to make assessments so that work can commence for the rehabilitation.

“So, I have made note of [these issues], and we will have a look at them, because we would have made similar commitments elsewhere. I will have the respective minister take a look, because there is a budget for these sorts of things. But we are going to look into it directly,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Jagdeo reflected on several advancements made by the government since August 2020, which would have benefitted young people countrywide.

Increased access to quality education, boosting the agriculture sector, sustainably managing the productive sector, training opportunities, for the provision of inclusive healthcare services, among other initiatives were highlighted.

In 2021, under the current administration, 614 Community Service Officers (CSOs) under the Youth Entrepreneurship and Apprenticeship Programme (YEAP) received training in the areas of solar panel installation and maintenance, upkeep of tractors, and Information Technology.

Within the same year, the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) launched its revamped training programmes which saw hundreds of youth, especially women, benefitting.

Through other programmes such as the delivery of 20,000 Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) Scholarships and the part-time jobs initiative, which saw over 11,000 Guyanese being employed by government agencies, the PPP/C Administration continues to demonstrate its commitment to bettering the lives of young people in Guyana.

