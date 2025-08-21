Diamond to Buzz Bee Dam four-lane highway to be commissioned on August 25 

The transformative Diamond to Buzz Bee Dam (Craig) four-lane highway is set to be commissioned on Monday, August 25, further enhancing connectivity and accessibility for thousands of East Bank residents and businesses.

“We have already opened the road partially, but the commissioning will be this month,” Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal confirmed during a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal

The commissioning ceremony will take place at the Great Diamond to Craig Roundabout, with comments from His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Once fully open to vehicular traffic, it will greatly ease traffic congestion on the Lower East Bank Public route and reduce the commute time from Georgetown to Timehri.

A section of Great Diamond to Buzz Bee Dam (Craig) four-lane highway

In November 2023, $11 billion in contracts were awarded for the project.

Great Diamond to Buzz Bee Dam (Craig) Roundabout

The highway, built by the Ministry of Housing and Water, will be made of asphalted concrete. The project is divided into 12 lots and includes over 30 concrete bridges, 4.6 kilometres of concrete highway, and two roundabouts to help manage traffic.

The Diamond to Buzz Bee Dam connection is the third phase of the highway, after the Mandela to Eccles and Eccles to Diamond phases.

The contractors for the project are GuyAmerica Construction, VALS Construction, China Railway First Group, NABI, and H. Nauth and Sons.