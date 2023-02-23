Diaspora in the US urged to participate in Guyana’s rapid development

The Guyanese diaspora in the United States was encouraged to partake in Guyana’s transformative developmental agenda.

This is in keeping with the government’s desire for each Guyanese, home and abroad, to meaningfully partake in the continuing efforts to ensure more political, economic, and social development of the country.

To mark Guyana’s 53rd anniversary as a republic, the Consulate General of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, New York City, hosted a reception to commemorate the celebration.

Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett lauded the diaspora in the US for the determination and resilience demonstrated over the years towards the advancement of Guyana.

“We all, as Guyanese at home and abroad, have a role to play. We must not only want change. We must be that change. I take this opportunity to thank you the Guyanese in our diaspora not only for coming but for the contributions you have made and continue to make…We must always ensure that our Guyana is united,” Ambassador Rodrigues-Birkett stated.

With the rapid pace of development in Guyana, she urged the diaspora to utilise the skills they have acquired to help develop the nation.

Under the leadership of President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Guyana is cultivating a better today and tomorrow, where equality, equity, and democracy will prevail.

Ambassador Rodrigues-Birkett lauded the leadership of Guyana’s past and current presidents who have worked hard over the years to ensure Guyana remains resilient today.

Advisor on Investments and Diaspora Affairs, Fizul Yusuf emphasised that the diaspora plays an important role in Guyana’s development during this new era of development.

Yusuf added, “You the diaspora are surely not forgotten. Our government is committed to ensuring that the diaspora is included and part of the changes in Guyana. You too can go back and enjoy Guyana and live your dream of returning and being a part of the One Guyana vision.”

The diaspora holds an important role and will continue to do so towards the development of Guyana.

Today, many Guyanese are enjoying a better life which is a result of the government’s prudent policies and slew of initiatives.

Guyana is one of the leading oil-producing economies that has gained international recognition from world leaders and investors.

He added that the country is on a progressive trajectory of ensuring development in all sectors.

“Today, the Guyana that you knew in 1970 is not the same. Our Guyanese heritage and tradition remain strong and intact. Our country is ever-changing for the better. The massive infrastructural developments with new roads, our housing sector is moving apace, and new hospitals to improve the healthcare.”

The President Ali-led administration continues to work aggressively to ensure that the transformation in Guyana benefits all, where every Guyanese regardless of race, religion, and political affiliation can live as one.

Consulate General, Michael Brotherson underscored that the attainment of Guyana’s republic status remains a significant milestone for the nation.

This particular observance comes at a time when Guyana’s development trajectory is in overdrive as is reflected in the government’s current policies and programmes.

He added that “over the past 53 years, the people of Guyana through our dedication, diligence, and patriotism have built a nation of profound worth and accomplishments.”

Presently, Guyana is one of the world’s fastest-growing economies which has achieved a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of approximately 62 per cent in 2022, alongside some of the world’s largest economies.

As a result of such development, the nation has taken on leadership and other roles in several aspects of regional and international affairs.

Guyana is one of the leading nations in the Caribbean for its massive infrastructural boom and exemplary environmental practices, including its global advocacy and leadership which regards combating the directorial effects of climate change.

The President Ali-led government continues to lead the food security efforts in CARICOM to help lower the high food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025.

Importantly, Guyana is ranked as one of the top 12 places to visit in 2023 due to its tourist destinations and adaptation of green tourism practices.

Through the visionary leadership of President Ali, Guyana continues to make significant progress in all areas of development.

Moreover, the country is set to achieve much more growth in the years ahead.

“I wish to urge all Guyanese groups and diaspora members here to continue to promote the spirit of cooperation, love, peace, and harmony as our nation continues to climb to an era of unprecedented economic prosperity. All of these are embodied in President Ali’s progressive vision for a One Guyana,” Ambassador Brotherson highlighted.

Ambassador Brotherson noted that Mashramani is one the most anticipated and festive events each year across the region.

Commissioner of GECOM, Sase Gunraj, Ambassador Zulfikar Ally, and members of the diplomatic corps were also in attendance.

