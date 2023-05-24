Digicel donates phones to aid Mahdia Tragedy Response Effort

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) today received two (2) mobile phones and two (2) SIM cards from the Digicel Speed Release Store in Mahdia, Region 8.

The mobile phone giant continued their relief effort to the victims and their families of the Mahdia fire by providing the CDC team in the area with devices that will enable them to better coordinate response and relief activities. Earlier today Digicel delivered 50 personal care packages to the CDC Headquarters as part of their support initiative.

The CDC continues to work with private companies during this difficult time to ensure that the bereaved are cared for in every way.

