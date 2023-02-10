Digitising of Taxpayer Services – GRA

The Management of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) having noted some concerns and suggestions about the need for an “urgent” and “rapid” move towards digitization of taxpayer services once again would like to remind the general public of the following:

Online Payments

Currently, online payments for taxpayers (including motorists) are facilitated at the following financial institutions and MMG and Bill Express:

▪ Demerara Bank

▪ Republic Bank

▪ Bank of Baroda

▪ Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI)

The electronic systems provided through these financial entities, namely the National Electronic Funds Transfer, Real Time Gross Settlement, and Immediate Payment Services, were established in 2015 and have enabled taxpayers with bank accounts at these institutions to effect payments for all taxes inclusive of Inland Revenue, Customs and Licencing transactions.

Mobile Money Guyana (MMG) and Bill Express were introduced as billing entities to pay taxes during the same period. In order to effect payments via this facility, the Revenue Authority requires the following:

An email to tinnis@gra.gov.gy copied to bankpayments@gra.gov.gy, the Authority’s account details for the respective banks, and how to apply for the payment.

Payments made through Republic Bank, GBTI, and Demerara Bank, receipts are processed and issued within the said day, while for Bank of Baroda, MMG, and Bill Express, the payment is processed the following day.

2. Optimal Revenue Management System’s eServices, and Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) World

The Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) World was launched in 2018, and the Optimal Revenue Management System’s eServices, introduced in February 2021, both of which allow for online completion of tax and customs transactions.

ASYCUDA World consists of a payment module that enables taxpayers with accounts at Republic Bank and the GBTI, to pay Customs Duties online by requesting a payment order on-line which then generates a reference number, that the taxpayer submits to the bank to authorise payment from their accounts.

Taxpayers who have utilised these electronic services can attest to its benefits, in particular, the timely compliance with due dates and convenient submission of returns, Customs declarations, and payments from the comfort of their home or office as opposed to putting aside time to visit our offices. Since the introduction of the Optimal RMS eServices facility in 2021, more that twenty four thousand (24,000) taxpayers have filed their returns online. The majority of whom have provided positive feedback on the user friendliness of the system.

Management of the GRA desires to see all stakeholders onboard with our online systems, and hence extends invitations to all busineses, Chamber and Association representatives, and all taxpayers to sign up and experience the advantages, and then provide any feedback they deem necessary to improve thereon.

Please contact our eServices and ASYCUDA units using the following numbers and addresses:-

eServices – Telephone – 227-6060 ext 8001 Whatsapp – 707-9843/707-9844 Email – eservices@gra.gov.gy



ASYCUDA World – 227-6060 ext 3601 or 3603 xchan@gra.gov.gy arpersaud@gra.gov.gy



The GRA takes pride in its services to the taxpaying public and will continue working assiduously to improve efficiency and simplify and modernize our operations. We look such feedback and will stride to continue to improve our on-line services through these mediums.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

