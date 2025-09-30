Distribution of potable water on the Soesdyke Linden Highway

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has been actively involved in distributing water and

providing support to twelve communities along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway in Guyana. It has

implemented a comprehensive relief operation, particularly in response to water shortages

caused by the prolonged dry spell associated with the El Niño weather pattern. This initiative

aims to alleviate the impact on affected residents and bolster the capacity of local

Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs).



Specifically, the CDC has set up water distribution stations within affected communities along

the Linden-Soesdyke highway and is responsible for replenishing potable water in the affected

areas, as well as coordinating with other government agencies and NDCs to ensure effective

water distribution.

