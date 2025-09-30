Distribution of potable water on the Soesdyke Linden Highway
The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has been actively involved in distributing water and
providing support to twelve communities along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway in Guyana. It has
implemented a comprehensive relief operation, particularly in response to water shortages
caused by the prolonged dry spell associated with the El Niño weather pattern. This initiative
aims to alleviate the impact on affected residents and bolster the capacity of local
Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs).
Specifically, the CDC has set up water distribution stations within affected communities along
the Linden-Soesdyke highway and is responsible for replenishing potable water in the affected
areas, as well as coordinating with other government agencies and NDCs to ensure effective
water distribution.