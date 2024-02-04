Distribution of school supplies cash grant begins tomorrow

The distribution of the school supplies cash grant is set to begin tomorrow providing teachers countrywide with the opportunity to purchase the necessary office and janitorial supplies for their classrooms.

The grant will bring tremendous financial relief to teachers, helping to improve and manage their classrooms effectively.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand handing over school cash grant to Windsor Forest Primary School

The grant provides $4,500 per student for teachers in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, Ten and Georgetown, while those in Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine will receive $5,500 per student.

This programme forms part of the government’s commitment to supporting teachers and advancing the provision of high-quality education.

At the launch of the programme September last year, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand emphasised that a list will be supplied to the various schools to direct teachers’ purchases to ensure a transparent process. She also urged the teachers to make great use of the grant.

The grant’s implementation, together with the other initiatives has been providing teachers with the tools they need to deliver the curriculum and achieve notable outcomes.

Teachers from various schools in Region Six receiving the school grant in September 2023

The sum of $898.2 million was invested in the school grant in 2023 which benefitted 182,672 students. This year, another $3.1 billion was allocated to continue this programme.

The school supplies cash grant complements a range of initiatives supporting both teachers and students. These include the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant, the national school feeding programme, and textbook and exercise book distribution.

Over the years, the education sector has received a large infusion of funds and policies, which have been consistent and strategic.

