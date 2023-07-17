District Nine wins inter-district kayaking competition

District Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) emerged as champions in the second annual inter-district kayaking competition hosted by Elite Kayaking and Nature Tours of Linden, Region 10 on Sunday.

Owner of Elite Kayaking and Nature Tours, Dr. Deon Anderson explained that the concept of sports tourism is to have youths embrace new types of sports like kayaking, which is now being introduced as a national school competition locally.

Participants of the Inter-District Kayaking Competition

“Our vision is not only to let you have an experience in the environment and just be on tours. We understand that we have a corporate social responsibility to engage our youths, bring that connection, and build that cohesion. Also, build the already existing bond between sports tourism and education,” he said.

Dr. Anderson also expressed gratitude for the support from the Ministries of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Education and Culture, Youth and Sport.

Winner, District Nine crosses the finish line

“In terms of water-related activities, we want to ensure that we continue to boost that tourism potential for not only Linden and Guyana, but for the entire world,” he stated.

Hundreds of persons supported the activity, including the British High Commissioner to Guyana, Jane Miller, who shared her views on the event.

Participants in the long-distance competition

“I think its super, tourism is saying kayaking is an opportunity, but also getting kids excited about some of the wonders of this country. It’s land of many waters and kayaking is an opportunity that kids should be making the most of,”Commissioner Miller told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) Kamrul Baksh expressed that the agency is always happy to support the event.

“We are happy to support such an event that is family-friendly, that is wholesome and we will continue to support these types of events. Deon Anderson has cultivated the safety of culture and has pioneered kayaking within the Region 10 district and even further,” Baksh said.

Participant, Mark Ambrose

Meanwhile, Mark Ambrose of District Seven told DPI that the competition is a great initiative.

“Sports bring people together and to see all the districts participate in this, it’s a great opportunity to add another sport to the others we have.,” he opined.

Participant, Oswald Williams

Coach, Oswald Williams of District Two believes the competition gives more students a chance to participate in sports competitively.

“The children who cannot do track and field, swimming, and cycling, this is an initiative that would take them far too,” he asserted.

Participant, Kenny Pereira

Teacher, Kenny Pereira of District Eight said the initiative is inclusive.

“Most of the time we in the hinterland don’t participate in many of the activities in Georgetown. So, thanks to Dr Anderson for inviting us,” Pereira said.

