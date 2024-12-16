Diverse BIT cohort achieves educational milestone

The latest Board of Industrial Training (BIT) cohort saw numerous individuals from diverse backgrounds reaching a new educational milestone.

On Monday, 40 graduates from Region Three took to the stage at the Leonora Technical Vocational Centre’s auditorium, creating an atmosphere of excitement and celebration.

Students from the Sabeelur Rashaad Islamic training centre

This life-changing accomplishment was made possible through a collaboration between the Ministry of Labour, Leonora Technical Vocational Centre and the Sabeelur Rashaad Islamic Training Centre.

Of the 40 graduates, 18 students were trained in electrical installation while the other 22 gained knowledge in heavy-duty operation.

This diverse demographic of graduates underscores the government’s commitment to providing self-development opportunities to all Guyanese, regardless of age, gender, religious background or creed.

For many, the journey to graduation was filled with challenges. Despite these hurdles, this cohort of mothers, fathers, youth and full-time workers were able to finish this learning journey in stride.

In interviews with the Department of Public Information (DPI), the graduates detailed their experiences and aspirations for the future.

Onaia Roberts receiving her certificate

Young mother Onaia Roberts shared her story of overcoming challenges to develop herself while supporting her family and having a full-time job.

“It was kind of challenging balancing work, home and here but I made it” Roberts said, reminiscing on her journey.

Raymond Williams

Similarly, Raymond Williams, a dedicated father, explained how this opportunity will positively impact his family, saying, “Now that I’m certified I’ll be able to be employed through the course. As you know operating heavy-duty machinery, the salary is above minimum wage so I’ll be able to earn and provide for my family better.”

Williams said his journey does not end here as he aspires to own and operate his own heavy-duty machine. In Williams’ words, “the sky is the limit.”

Muhammad Halley

This batch of graduates was full of young dreamers like Muhammad Halley who received training for the first time. He explained how this training instilled within him a newfound thirst for knowledge.

“My inspiration is to continue studies and with the certificate, I think that I can acquire my job and become what I want to become in this life” Halley told DPI.

Natasha Neblett

Meanwhile, others like Natasha Neblett used her graduation as an opportunity to encourage other youth, specifically women, to further themselves.

All graduates hope to inspire others to leverage these free opportunities and aim for self-development.

The graduates form part of the 1133 students who have graduated from BIT since its inception in 2020.

Through initiatives like these, the government continues to equip citizens with the skills needed for a brighter future.

