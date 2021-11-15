Division #4 ‘A’ to beef up anticrime, traffic patrols for festive season

The Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Division #4 ‘A’ will increase its anti-crime and traffic patrols, to create a safe environment for shoppers and visitors during the festive season, which runs from November 15, 2021 to January 15, 2022.

Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner, Simon McBean said the policing plans will reduce criminal activities, fear, traffic accidents and congestion.

Police on patrol during the Christmas season.

To achieve this, the region will be divided into 15 sectors, consisting of foot, bicycle and vehicular patrols, with each sector being commanded by an officer or inspector.

Foot and bicycle patrols will be done between 08:00 to 18:00 hours daily, while motorcycle patrols will occur between 06:00 to 00:00 hrs. Motor vehicle patrols will be done on a 24-hour basis.

To accommodate late shopping, there will be some adjustments in the foot, bicycle and motorcycle patrols. There will be heightened intelligence-led special operations and heightened focus on noise nuisance.

A Police Officer on duty down town during Christmas shopping [This photo was taken pre-covid]

Marine patrols will be done daily, from the mouth of the Demerara River to Dora, Linden/Soesdyke Highway.

The Force also plans to continue focusing on COVID-19 enforcement, and will work closely with the city constabulary and business community.

For commuters to be safe during the Christmas season, the GPF is advising that persons:

Be alert and aware of their surroundings at all times

Carry only what they need

Conceal valuables including cell phones

Shop with others

Plan ahead

Avoid wearing expensive jewellery or clothing that may draw attention

Consider alternate options to pay for their merchandise, such as credit or debit cards

Meanwhile, Traffic Chief, Senior Superintendent Ramesh Ashram said the traffic department intends to increase traffic ranks on the roadways, as the Force anticipates an increase in vehicular and pedestrian traffic during the upcoming season.

There will be mobile traffic patrols on a 24-hour basis. Foot patrols will work on a 12-hour basis with a four-hour shift system. Deployment of patrols by day and night from traffic headquarters to the different regions to enforce on errant drivers.

Further, container trucks would be able to operate within Georgetown between 22:00hrs to 05:00hrs daily. Business owners are advised to off load containers at the terminals, then transport the goods using lorries or canters to their business entities.

Superintendent Ashram underscored that special focus will be placed on offenses including: driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, overloaded minibuses and hire cars and motor vehicles causing obstruction.