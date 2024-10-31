Diwali a symbol of hope, unity – President Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali joined scores of Guyanese on Wednesday evening to witness the spectacular Diwali motorcade.

The head of state was also present for the cultural programme at the La Bonne Intention (LBI) Community Ground, where he delivered a message of love, unity and reflection.

He explained that the true spirit of Diwali is selflessness, love and overcoming obstacles to renew one’s determined spirit.

The president recognised the assiduous efforts of the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha in coordinating the event, underscoring the importance of preserving Guyana’s diverse culture.

The head of state said just as organising an event of this scale requires significant effort, so too does the government’s diligent endeavours to improve the lives of all Guyanese.

“As we celebrate this Diwali, over the last four years we have seen the renewal of hope and optimism in our country. We have seen the renewal of the Guyanese spirit of believing that we will continue to have a more prosperous life in Guyana,” President Ali underscored.

He pointed out that the celebrations are aligned with the government’s aim to ensure the aspirations of all Guyanese are met through better education, healthcare and other improvements.

“Here in government, you will experience better pension, treated water, quality education, [and] better health care. But sometimes you don’t see the hands and the people who will work every single day in crafting the policies, crafting the measures, and putting the hard work behind the scenes to ensure that we can enjoy these benefits. And that is what this festival is about too. It’s about reflection,” President Ai emphasised.

The head of state encouraged families across Guyana to actively participate in the Diwali celebrations and light their diyas with love, as a symbol of national unity, peace and consciousness.

Diwali, known as the Festival of Lights represents the triumph of knowledge over ignorance, light over darkness, and good over evil.

