Diwali is a time of national unity – PM

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips, who is performing the functions of President, this evening said that Diwali serves as more than a cultural symbol of light where good overcomes evil. The acting Head of State said that the holiday is a time of national unity where Guyanese across cultural backgrounds come together in a grand national celebration.

” It is a blessing that Guyana has a multicultural makeup of people where we can share in the practices and beliefs of our neighbours, friends and fellow citizens. It is at these times that our oneness truly shows, as we partake in the practices of other cultures, whether it be through food, dance, or even social events”.

The Prime Minister made these remarks at the Seventh National Diya Light Up which was hosted by the Hindus for Selfless Service at the intersection of Rahaman’s Park on the East Bank of Demerara.

Along with his address, the acting President also flipped the switch to illuminate a large diya display at the intersection.

“With every diya lit, we are encouraged to search ourselves for the spark that lives within us, that we may realise our truest potential and strive towards success and prosperity. All this while embodying a spirit of global oneness and cohesion”.

India’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr K.J Srinivasa, who also attended the event,

said that he is pleased to see the magnitude of Diwali celebrations in the country.

This year, Diwali is being celebrated with the

theme “Fighting COVID with the light of knowledge”.