Dr MCR HRD Institute Rolls Out a Training Program for Media Professionals from Guyana and Other Countries

Dr MCR HRD Institute launched a Two-Week Training Program on March 4th on “Media Management for 26 Journalists and Media Professionals from Guyana, Suriname, Tanzania, Nepal, and Sri Lanka”. The training program has been sponsored by the ITEC Division of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India and will end on March 15th, 2015.

Dr Shashank Goel, IAS, Director General of the Institute & Spl Chief Secretary to Government of Telangana, while inaugurating the training program, said that journalism and media relations are not merely professions. “They are indispensable pillars of all democratic societies, serve as the voice of the people, hold power to account, facilitate informed decision-making, and promote transparency in governance”, he stated.

Dr Shashank Goel, IAS stated that the media professionals from Guyana, Suriname, Tanzania, Nepal, and Sri Lanka find it extremely essential to keep their skill sets current and up-to-date in order to survive in the rapidly evolving media landscape. “As these countries continue their journey of economic development and integration into the global community, free and responsible press has an important role to play in fostering democracy and promoting socio-economic progress”, he stated.

Dr Shashank Goel, IAS noted that in the past, the traditional media, that is, Newspapers, Radio, and Television, from across the globe, held significant sway in public communications. Hoverer, he opined that the emergence of Social Media, with its huge speed and unprecedented access to global audience, has brought about a profound transformation in the world of media. “In addition, Artificial Intelligence is revolutionizing the news industry. In this ever-changing media landscape, it is incumbent upon media professionals to uphold the principles of accuracy, impartiality, and ethical conduct in their pursuit of truth”, he highlighted and called for the need to harness the power of both the traditional and the new media to connect with the citizens.

Dr Shashank Goel, IAS added that the wave of globalization has transformed the world into a global village which underlines the need of the media professionals to broaden their vision, understand different issues in their right perspective, and try to find solutions to the problems by taking inputs from the global best practices. On this occasion, he released the Course Manual.

­­­­Dr Madhavi, Ravulapati, Course Director, Professor (i/c.) & Head-CLP said that the training program is not confined to mere classroom sessions. “It involves, inter alia, multiple field visits to eminent Media Houses and also to places of historical and cultural importance in Hyderabad, Warangal, Nagarjunasagar Dam, etc. It will provide a rich opportunity to the media professionals to understand the issues relating to journalism and media management in their true and total frame of reference. She also welcomed the gathering and proposed a vote of thanks.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

