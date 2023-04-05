Drainage works to begin next week in Agricola ─ Min. Indar

The community of Agricola, East Bank Demerara, is set to benefit from drainage works set to commence there next week.

Several drains and alleyways have already been identified for clearing, to kick-start the clean-up campaign.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar made a follow-up visit on Tuesday and consulted with residents, bringing them up to date with government’s plan for the community.

Minister Indar engaging residents of Agricola

Several residents are eagerly awaiting the commencement of the project.

Living in the community for over 30 years, Carol Bollers said “we are really satisfied and we are grateful because he was here today…I think the government is making progress because you can see from time-to-time things [are] being done.”

Meanwhile, Minister Indar assured residents of the government’s commitment to providing better drainage to alleviate flooding in keeping with the Manifesto promises.

“I want the people in the community to get the work and do the work. So, from next week, we are going to start this process. We will do the documents this week,” he said.

Engineers have already inspected the works and the cost to carry out the project is currently being examined.

The minister assured that residents who have signaled their interest will get the opportunity to be employed on these projects to generate income for their families.

Minister Indar said this is a demonstration of the government’s intent for the development of communities across the country and Agricola will not be left behind.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

