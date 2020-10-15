‘Dream Realised’ initiative not to facilitate new house lot allocations

—processed titles, transports remain focus

—ministry to facilitate housing applications and interviews

—Ministry and sub-agencies still operable

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal has clarified that the ‘Dream Realised housing initiative scheduled for this weekend is not for the allocation of new house lots.

He made the comment in a DPI interview today.

“The main activity is to distribute a number of titles and transports that the Ministry has finished processing. This activity is not for allocation of house lots, many persons have called seeking that clarity and I think some persons have been peddling that information,” the Minister said.

However, for persons who may have queries the Minister indicated that staff from varying Central Housing & Planning Authority departments will be on site to serve patrons and to receive fees from persons who are seeking to complete payments. Also, new applicants will also be able to apply for house lots.

“Persons who would have wanted to come into the Ministry but they have not had the opportunity to, living on the East Bank or nearby could always come there to one to make an application. We’ll allow the facility there, you can make an application, you will have your interview conducted,” said Minister Croal.

Notwithstanding, the Minister also reminded persons who would have already applied for lands, that the Ministry has their information on system and new interviews are not warranted, as the applications are being processed.

Further, the Minister said that despite having staff at the event, all of the Ministry’s agencies will still be operational during their normal hours.

“I want to caution persons that while we are facilitating that [event] over the next two days […] access to the ministry and our regional services, continue. So, you have an opportunity to use our regular Ministry time.”

Several will be present including Republic Bank, Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry, New Building Society and Bank of Baroda. Internet and insurance companies will also be present.

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali is expected to deliver the feature address at the opening.

The event will run from 10am–3pm on Friday and 9am–3 pm on Saturday at the National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

A similar exercise is expected to be held in Berbice.