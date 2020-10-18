‘Dreams Realised’ land title, transport distribution a success

— more than 600 new applicants registered

— 203 interviews done

— Berbice the next stop

Dreams have been manifested for hundreds of Guyanese as the Ministry of Housing and Water and its Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) announced they were on target for distributing promised land titles and transports to Regions Three and Four residents.

The distribution was done on Friday and Saturday, at the National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara, under the ‘Dream Realised’ housing drive.

“We deem this activity a success for what we intended it for. When we started out our main focus was to ensure that we deliver a number of titles and transports and […] we are on target to completing our 350 total that we have for the two days,” said Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal, on the final day of the initiative.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Hon. Susan Rodrigues elaborated on the importance of the housing exercise.

“We want to drive housing in Guyana. We see the importance of the construction sector, in turning the wheels of the economy and so with title distribution, with encouraging ownership, we allow persons the opportunities to approach the banks so they can obtain their loans, so they can build their homes.”

At last An applicant about to receive her land title

In addition to the distribution exercise, visitors were also able to complete payments on existing applications, make queries, engage the subject Ministers and make new applications.

For new applicants, the Minister said, “over the last two days we have seen close to 600 persons applying and of that number, 203 conducting actual interviews for their applications and those are persons who would have walked with their necessary documents.”

Under strict COVID-19 guidelines, some 2500 persons would have successfully utilised the services available at the event.

Representatives from internet service providers, insurance companies and banks also had booths at the exercise on both days.

By the end of the year, the Ministry and CH&PA aim to deliver 2,600 land titles and transports that have been processed.

Berbice is the next stop for the team, and residents of Regions Five and Six are urged to be on the look out.