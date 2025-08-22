Each NDC to get medical testing facilities – President Ali announces

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has said the PPP/C government is committed to improving the lives of every single Guyanese through a comprehensive development strategy which includes preventing citizens from developing life-threatening diseases.

Speaking to a large gathering in Novar, Mahaicony in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) on Thursday, President Ali said in the next term, financial resources will be invested in primary healthcare and public education.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses a large gathering at a public meeting in Novar, Mahaicony, Region Five

According to the head of state, “in every community we [will] put a lab facility so people can go there and check their pressure, check their sugar level and do important checks.”

He assured residents of Novar and surrounding communities that these facilities will be established in every Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC).

President Ali also spoke about his government’s wider plans for the region, which include major infrastructure projects such as streetlights, market access roads, a four-lane highway, improved electricity and water, and permanent dredging systems.

Investments will also target sanitation, housing, and childcare centres in every community in Region Five to support young professionals.

A section of the corn and soya field in Tacama, Berbice

On the economic front, the government is building a diversified economy to supply the Caribbean and North America with processed food, livestock, corn, soya, fertiliser, and seafood.

With the region being the largest food supplier in Guyana, President Ali assured farmers that they too will benefit from new feed mills, cold storage, crop insurance, fertiliser access, and drone technology, along with guaranteed minimum prices for paddy and faster payments.

In the small business sector, entrepreneurs will receive grants, training, and investment options. At the same time, the government will make procurement reforms to direct more spending to local producers.

“It is about the future that builds prosperity; it is about the future that creates opportunity. I am impatient about this future because, as you know, I do not intend to leave any of this work behind for those who will come after me,” President Ali declared.

He encouraged the many supporters in Region Five to vote to protect their families and freedoms.