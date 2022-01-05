Early morning fire in Berbice being investigated

The Guyana Fire Service is currently investigating the circumstances which led to a fire in Berbice early this morning.

The Fire Department was made aware of the fire at 06:39hrs and Water Tenders #74 and #101 from the New Amsterdam Fire Station were immediately dispatched to the Lot 2734 Pilot Street New Amsterdam, Berbice location.

The building involved was a two-story wooden and concrete building, owned by John Liddell and occupied by Oscar Liddell.

As a result of the fire seventy-five-year-old Oscar Liddell tragically lost his life and the entire building and its contents were destroyed.

The purported cause of the fire is a lighted gas stove left unattended which flared up and ignited nearby combustible materials.

Two jets working from Water Tender #101 tank supply along with a water relay from WT#74 were used to extinguish the fire.

The Guyana Fire Service would like to express sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of Oscar Liddell.

The GFS continues to advise that citizens equip their homes with smoke detectors and fire extinguishers to be alerted in the event of a fire.

Be careful when cooking and ensure stoves are turned off properly after cooking or when leaving the kitchen.

Do not overload power strips or electrical circuits.

Ensure electrical appliances are unplugged after use and do not leave them plugged in for prolonged periods.

















